The life of stars is not very different from that of living beings. They are born, grow, die and reproduce. In this peculiar order. Those that have the opportunity to reproduce to perhaps lead to the formation of other celestial objects do so once they have used up most of their fuel. At that moment They release a huge amount of energy in the form of an explosion known as a supernova and they expel a part of the material they contain into the stellar medium.

Stars have fueled the curiosity of scientists for millennia. Today, thanks to their efforts, we know quite precisely the processes they go through from the moment they are born due to the effect of gravitational contraction from the matter condensed in the clouds of gas and dust until they end their days in the form of a star. degenerate or white dwarf, a neutron star, a quark star, or even a black hole.

The processes involved in stellar evolution are extraordinarily complex, but, even so, it is worth briefly looking at one of them due to its enormous importance: the hydrostatic balance. Very roughly speaking, this mechanism allows stars to continually readjust themselves while they still have fuel left to allow gravity to counteract the pressure of the gases and the pressure of radiation. Only in this way can it remain balanced.

Triple stars have a lot to teach us

The real stars of this article are the Be stars. What makes them special is that they rotate at a very high speed and have a circumstellar ring or disk similar to the rings of Saturn that we are familiar with, which is made up of gas, ice and dust. The most curious thing is that this ring emits hydrogen. Furthermore, in reality the state Be is transitory. This simply means that these stars do not retain these characteristics permanently.

Jonathan Dodd and René Oudmaijer have concluded that many Be stars are triple systems after analyzing data collected by Gaia

Many of them, but not all, belong to a broader category known as B-type stars, which are typically found in the later phases of stellar evolution. In any case, the most interesting thing is that astrophysicists until now suspected that most of them They are binary stars, so the ring is the result of mass transfer derived from the interaction between the two stars. However, and here comes an unexpected twist, two astronomers from the University of Leeds, in England, have come to the conclusion that many Be stars are actually triple systems.

Jonathan Dodd and René Oudmaijer have reached this conclusion after analyzing data collected by the Gaia space observatory managed by the European Space Agency. In their very interesting article published by the Royal Astronomical Society, they develop in great detail both the evidence that has allowed them to reach this conclusion and the repercussions that this discovery may have from a much broader point of view.

Be stars are very abundant in the universe, so understanding how the mass transfer that causes the formation of the ring and the emission of hydrogen occurs is crucial to better understand the processes involved in stellar evolution from a general point of view. However, describing in detail the interaction that occurs between the three stars that have given rise to what astrophysicists call in a simplified way ‘Be star’ is not exactly simple.

This discovery can help cosmologists better understand black holes, neutron stars and the phenomena that cause the emission of gravitational waves.

In any case, this discovery can help cosmologists better understand how B and Be-type stars differ, as well as determine what conditions must be met to trigger the formation of the latter. In fact, delving deeply into Be stars and understanding the mechanisms involved in mass transfer in these triple systems can be extremely valuable to better understand black holes, neutron stars, and the phenomena that cause the emission of gravitational waves.

Featured Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

More information: Royal Astronomical Society

