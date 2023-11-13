loading…

Elementary school students in China were given homework to count 10,000 grains of rice. Until 02.00 in the morning it had not been completed, his family was frustrated. Photo/Sanook

BEIJING – An elementary school (SD) student in China was given unusual homework (PR) by his teacher. Namely counting 10,000 grains of rice.

This strange task frustrated the student’s family because they stayed up all night. The homework wasn’t even finished at 02.00 in the morning.

This happened in Liaoning province, China, and attracted great attention from the country’s online community.

Frustrated by the illogical assignment, the student’s parents asked the teacher, who provided a surprising explanation.

Quoting from The Thaiger, Monday (13/11/2023), the unnamed parents told how they sat up all night while doing their child’s schoolwork.

The heavy duty seriously affected the family’s rest, causing parents to complain to the school about the teacher’s teaching methods. They also question the teacher’s teaching abilities.

Parents were surprised by the teacher’s explanation. The teacher calmly explained that the exercise was not intended for students to count 10,000 grains of rice directly.

Rather, it is designed to encourage children and parents to find easier ways to complete tasks, strengthening their bond while developing children’s thinking skills and creativity when faced with challenging situations.

The teacher suggests that parents can help their children by counting 200 grains of rice and weighing them to find out how many grains are in it. They can then repeat the weighing process 50 times to quickly estimate about 10,000 grains.