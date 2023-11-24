If you are in favor of Jaguar’s current models, you have one man in particular to thank: Ian Callum. He was responsible for the design from 1999 to 2019, where he caused a complete turnaround in the previously somewhat dusty image of the brand with models such as the XF, I-Pace and F-Type. Since his departure, however, things have remained quiet for a while – both with Callum himself and with Jaguar, unfortunately – but that is now changing.

Almost ready for production

This is the Callum Skye, the first completely independently developed car from Callum’s new brand – indeed – Callum. The result is a kind of electric all-terrain vehicle, just look at its high ground clearance and its almost non-existent overhangs at the front and rear. The doors have windows below the belt line to allow you to study the surface from the two front seats, while in the back of the 4.05 meter short off-roader you will find a pair of emergency seats. However, its sloping roofline already reveals that the Skye does not only call the unpaved terrain its natural habitat, because on the tarmac it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds.

That is the only thing we know about his performance, because Callum still has his power under his hat. However, the Skye does not need a lot of power to make that acceleration possible, because with a weight of just 1,150 kilograms, it is remarkably light for an EV. The model owes this to its battery of only 42 kWh, which results in a somewhat meager driving range of 273 kilometers. The British promise to release more specifications in the run-up to a production-ready version that will be shown in 2024… Because yes: they really want to build this thing!