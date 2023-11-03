The cold has already arrived in Spain and with it the need to turn on the heating, of any type, and in each area or home of the country it is advisable to use one or the other depending on the type of climate, humidity and weather. type of insulation your house has.

That said, there is a trend that is gradually gaining traction in our country: that of electric fireplaces, especially because models that are increasingly cheaper and easier to install have been arriving. Right now, without going any further, Amazon sells a very minimalist Cecotec model with 2000W power for only 109 euros.

It is the same price that it has in the official store of this Spanish brand, of Valencian origin, so you can choose which of the two stores interests you most to buy what happens to be an electric radiator with a screen to decorate your home, in addition to warm it up, of course.

The reason why they are having so much success is obvious: it allows you to have a sensation even slightly similar to a wood stove or fireplace but without the inconveniences that are related to them, and you can also install it in a matter of minutes even in a floor.

Amazon offers free shipping, although if you also have a Prime account you have a fundamental advantage, which is that Your purchase will arrive to you in just 24 hours in most cases, although it largely depends on where you live. It is the term that this store handles in almost all cities and urban areas.

Remote control, timer and two operating modes

The size of this fireplace is 26 inches and you can place it – and in fact it is recommended – screwed to the wall, as you would place a classic fireplace. If possible next to a plug, obviously.

With that you can have a screen that simulates flames and emits heat with a power of up to 2000W when used in maximum coverage mode, which gives more than enough heat to heat up to 25 square meters.

In addition, it has WiFi, so from the Cecotec application you can change the mode, turn the fireplace on and off and even program it to turn it off or on, if, for example, you want it to turn off or on during the early hours of the morning.

The main advantage over a normal radiator is that you can turn off the lights and enjoy the fireplace, no matter how electric, with comfortable heat.

