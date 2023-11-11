One of the many bosses that you can find in the Between Lands has been defeated in a very curious way.

The world of Elden Ring will leave you speechless.

Elden Ring has been a FromSoftware creation truly praised by millions of players. All users who are lovers of this style of games have been impressed with the quality that the Middle Lands offered. In one of those great adventures that this title offers, one of its players has used a curious and fun way to defeat one of those mini bosses that exist throughout the game, more specifically the Runic Bear.

The battle with this enemy can be tough, however, you can always have some help in the form of a stomp… This enemy can be found in the Soterraña Cave and has a great advantage, of course, its imposing size. However, the set of movements it offers is quite limited, so you won’t have to learn hundreds of different patterns, although be careful, because no matter how far away it is, it could reach you. And yes, focus on dodging, not blocking.

This is how you kill the Rune Bear in Elden Ring

This impressive and curious movement to defeat the enemy has been the work of Reddit user Flat-Ad9811. As you can see in the video that we are going to leave you just below these lines, the final blow is delivered by a Wandering Mausoleum. Yes, you are reading right, the Rune Bear has simply been crushed by one of these giant paws that roam the Middle Lands, you probably always knew it was a bad idea to get under them, now you have discovered the reason.

Found one way to solve a rune bear problem

As you have seen, this player has been saved by that great wandering creature. If you have noticed, the post has had a great reception among other users of the game, since At the time of writing this news it has 5,900 positive votes. And as was logical, the comments have also praised the movement and made jokes about this epic and curious outcome, you see, everything is possible in Elden Ring, don’t get lost.

FromSoftware’s game has managed to reach the hearts of millions of people who love high difficulty and this company’s titles. This open world offers countless dangerous and fun situations that will make your games really interesting. If you haven’t given the game a chance yet, you’re at the perfect time, in fact, it was once crowned the Game of the Year, so You are looking at a high quality delivery.

