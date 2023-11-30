A tablet is great for reading articles or watching videos. A Kindle or ebook reader is ideal for reading books, texts, notes… But what about magazines and comics? They look fabulous on the screens of large tablets, but the truth is that it is not like looking at them on paper.

The ideal is a full-color ebook reader, but we are still a long way from achieving it technologically. Some company is coming close, like this European one with its PocketBook InkPad Color 2 reader.

The good thing is that it is a good ebook reader that also adds the possibility of seeing colors, so there are not too many compromises and its price does not skyrocket either, since it costs less than 300 euros.

PocketBook InkPad Color 2

Now, you should know that the colors appear somewhat washed out, like old comics with yellowed paper that has been hit by the sun. Don’t expect vibrant, fabulous color like you might see on a tablet with an LCD or OLED screen.

However, the result is very pleasant, and works very well with classic comics from the 1930s, 1940s, etc. until the eighties. For modern comics it doesn’t work as well or for fashion magazines, where you obviously need to see the colors as they were intended.

However, to check notes, read old comics, children’s stories, etc. The result is more than decent. Of course, this reader does not have the extensive ecosystem of Amazon, so do not expect to have millions of books that you can buy and read with one click. This is more of a reader to use accompanied by a computer to transfer your library to.

There are ebook readers, although not many, to be honest, that look better and have more capabilities than this PocketBook InkPad Color 2 such as the new Onyx Boox Tab Mini C which, in addition to being the same size, incorporates the possibility of writing with it and The screen has a new generation technology: its color is seen with greater saturation, less washing. Of course, it costs 450 euros on Amazon, almost double.

If the iPad makes your eyes very tired and you don’t already have a device to read books like the Kindle, this PocketBook InkPad Color 2 can be a good option if you have a comic book or PDF magazine library that you can add to it from your computer, since its content store is somewhat scarce.

The PocketBook InkPad Color 2 ebook reader is available on Amazon for 292 euros.

