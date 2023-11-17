loading…

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen was bitten by Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s pet during a visit to Chisinau, Thursday (16/11/2023). Photo/REUTERS

CHISINAU – Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen ended up with a bandaged hand in Chisinau on Thursday (16/11/2023) after being bitten by Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s pet dog.

President Sandu’s pet dog didn’t like being petted by President Van der Bellen, so it bit his hand when he tried to do it.

Van der Bellen and Slovenian President Natasa Musar have arrived in Moldova to support Moldova’s efforts to join the European Union.

“Delighted to welcome Presidents Van der Bellen of Austria and Musar of Slovenia to Chisinau today,” Sandu wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our discussions highlighted strong support for Moldova’s path to the European Union, marking an important moment in our journey towards European accession,” he continued, as quoted by Reuters, Friday (17/11/2023).

As part of the photo session, Sandu introduced her dog; Codrut, to the visiting leaders.

In pictures published by Moldovan media, Sandu and Musar are petting the dog as Van der Bellen looks on.

Moments later, the Austrian leader bent down to pat Codrut on the head, the pet dog responding by biting his fingers.

The unfortunate diplomatic incident was caught on television cameras and broadcast by Romania’s TVR.