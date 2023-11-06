If you want a brand new laptop and are thinking of a relatively cheap device that allows you to play your favorite titles with ease, this one Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15IAH7 It is a most interesting option. Amazon lets you get it for 799 euros and believe us, for that price and with the configuration it has, it is really worth it. Plus, it has free and fast shipping.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15IAH7

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15IAH7 at the best price





With an official price, this laptop could be purchased on Amazon lately for about 849 euros, but now, (matching the price of PcComponentes), we found it 50 euros cheaper, for a more attractive 799 euros. This price includes free shipping in just a couple of days for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free one-month trial of the service when ordering.

With this Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15IAH7 We will be equipping ourselves with a powerful, very versatile laptop, practically at a mid-range price. It is an ideal team both for working and studying and for playing and we can only fault it. do not bring operating systemalthough installing Windows 11 is simple and not expensive.

This laptop has a weight 2.3 kg and has an IPS screen 15 inchescon Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, it has a full keyboard, with a numeric pad, and is backlit.

As we say, it is a powerful device that comes configured with a processor Intel Core i7-12650H twelfth generation, accompanied by a video card GeForce RTX3050 with 4 GB of graphics memory and 16 GB of RAM memory. In addition, its SSD-type storage offers 512 GB capacity.

In the connectivity and expansion possibilities section, this device has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, output HDMI o 2 USB 3.2 Type A ports further un USB-C 3.2 Thunderbolt.

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | Lenovo

In Xataka Selection | With this beast of an MSI gaming laptop you will fully enjoy the new season of Fortnite and it has never been so cheap

In Xataka | Best laptops in quality price: which one to buy based on use and nine recommended models