It seems that esports are no longer a priority for Activision Blizzard. A few days ago, the company announced the end of the Overwatch League and, now, it confirmed the closure of an important competitive platform.

We refer to GameBattles, a Major League Gaming platform that offers everything players need to register their teams, schedule games, organize tournaments and be part of the competitive scene of various games. The point is that GameBattles Its days are numbered and it will close in 2024 due to a decision by Activision Blizzard.

Through its social networks, GameBattles shared bad news with all its users and esports enthusiasts: it will close permanently next year. To be exact, the platform will stop operating on January 15, 2024.

In 2015, Activision Blizzard acquired Major League Gaming and thus became the owner of GameBattles. Now, shortly after the end of the Overwatch League, the studio decided to close the community platform.

The bad news does not end there, as it was confirmed that all GameBattles workers will be fired with the closure of the platform, which offered countless tournaments for Overwatch, Call of Duty and more sagas.

“Our team learned yesterday that Activision Blizzard decided to close GameBattles, the last remaining branch of MLG, in mid-January. The entire GameBattles team has been notified that we will all be let go as part of the closure.

“This didn’t have to happen. There is a lot of untapped potential in MLG, GameBattles and the future of esports. I hope that one day both MLG and GameBattles get the attention they deserve, not for me or anyone who has worked there, but for the incredible community they created,” said Chris Evans, one of GameBattles’ operations supervisors.

