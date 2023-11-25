If you are one of those who enjoy this game, you have surely encountered The Butcher more than once, a formidable enemy who is willing to do anything.

The Butcher is one of the toughest enemies in Diablo IV.

Diablo IV’s Season of Blood has managed to bring back many of its players after a somewhat complicated time due to its first season. After a while, some users abandoned the game and now they have returned with more enthusiasm than ever. One of those people who enjoy this title has gotten a build for his sorceress that is capable of surviving for 20 minutes against El Carnicero, even when AFK.

If you are players of the saga, you will know that this fearsome enemy is one of the toughest that you can find in the world of Sanctuary. In fact, he will appear randomly in some dungeon to make your life impossible, he has a great amount of damage and with a really high resistance. The combination of all this makes us face a formidable enemy that will offer a really tough and interesting combat for your character. We’ll see if the new classes coming to the game have a chance against this demon.

Surviving the Butcher has never been so easy

On this occasion, the video has been uploaded to Emilyheartz987’s YouTube channel. There you can see her sorceress fight against the level 154 Butcher, a real monster that doesn’t stop hitting you. As the video shows, the build is based on tanking absolutely all the damage, although it took a long time to kill him, since lacks damage per secondsomething that makes the construction of this character not the most optimal when it comes to completing things quickly.

As you have seen, absolutely everything is based on damage mitigation and armor and even mana generation. In fact, the user can even customize their build and change different skill points. in the middle of combat without having to do absolutely anything, something that demonstrates the great durability of this character. If I managed to give this build more damage per second, you would be looking at a truly balanced character who could handle practically any enemy.

The second season of Diablo IV has offered great moments to its players and they have even made a small guide to know where to find them and what material you need to summon them, so if you were a little confused, you now have the answer. If you can, it is practically mandatory that you face them and defeat them, since they will release you different unique objects which will be important to completely complete your character builds.

