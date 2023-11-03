They discover a very curious detail of the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos that would be related to its true role in Scarlet and Purple.

We already know when the DLC 2 of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero and what requirements are needed to access it. The time is coming to discover what The Indigo Disc hides with the Blueberry Academy and our trip to Unova, as well as knowing the truth about the hidden legend of Paldea. By now, we have all seen Terapagos as a Legendary Pokémon shaped like a turtle, but There is a detail in it that can completely change your interpretation.

As the user points out OpticalProteinFiber on Reddit, when seeing Terapagos from above you can see that its shell and even its tails resemble the appearance of a Dream Catcher. The distribution of its shell types, with the symbol of Teracrystallization in the centeris too similar to the pattern of this object.

It may be a mere coincidence, but in the final stretch of the game there is also talk of the Professor Turo’s dream a from Professor Albora in relation to a certain machine, and Terapagos may have been the key to its operation, or its power may even have to do with Dreams of the people around him. This Legendary Pokémon would go further than Teracrystallization and the new Teratype.

But for the moment it’s too early to say, the similarity is there and opens the door to more speculation about his role in The Indigo Disk and in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if it has any kind of relationship with the other hidden legendary Pokémon that the The Turquoise Mask DLC.

We will find out soon, fortunately, since Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc will be available on December 14th of this year. Will you enter this adventure?

