Destiny 2 continues to offer a lot of fun to its users, now they even create characters from other installments, giving rise to works with a result as incredible as this one.

The final boss of Dark Souls 3 is moving to the Destiny 2 universe.

Destiny 2 managed to carve out a niche among many players, in fact, it is one of the most enjoyed titles. Even after so much time has passed since its launch, the game continues to receive content that offers many hours of fun to players, however, in this case we bring you something completely different. A player has modified the appearance of his character to give life to the Soul of Ashesthe final boss of Dark Souls 3.

All this has been possible thanks to the transmogrification system that Destiny 2 has. This is when the player that we will show you below has managed to give his hunter a truly impressive appearance. Yes, as we have told you, he has given life to the Soul of Ashes and we already told you that The work he has done has been simply wonderful.. The final boss of Dark Souls 3, a game that still offers great mysteries, is transferred to the Destiny universe, so be very careful.

This has been this great work of transfiguration

The person in charge of creating this wonderful situation has been the Reddit user BugCreative1984. Surely you are already looking forward to seeing the final result, so keep your eyes wide open, because just below these lines you will be able to see the different images that the player has shared with the community. He has even used some gestures to make his hunter use the sword in order to give it an even more realistic look to your personalization.

As you have seen, the user has even tried to recreate the effect of flames on the shoulder of his hunter. The result is magnificent and the resemblance is more than notable, especially if we focus on the helmet and the red cape. The attention to detail has been incredible and you see, I’m sure that if you come across it in the PVP you will easily recognize it, let’s hope it’s not as deadly as in Dark souls 3.

Destiny 2 came out in 2017 and some time later, The game continues to offer DLCs that expand the story and the experience of its users to truly wonderful limits. In fact, despite the fact that the latest downloadable content was delayed, everything it offers is expected to be on par with Bungie’s best contributions. So yes, if you’re a Destiny player, you still have reasons to smile.

