The series of Wandavision It marked a before and after in the history of the UCM. It was the first belonging to the new Marvel project in TV format and also served as hilo conductor with what we would see in the second installment of Doctor Strange. Now we know (or rather, we sense) that it will not only serve for the sequel of the aforementioned sorcerer. A deleted scene, which has now coincidentally seen the light, puts us on the trail of the next serie What’s to come… Can you guess which one?

Index

See all sections

The (seemingly unimportant) Wandavision scene

You have to go to the last episode of Scarlet Witch and Vision to find the scene in question. Everything has ended well (apparently) in Westview and the authorities are trying to put order after everything that happened. The deleted scene shows us how the camera zooms in on Agnes, sitting on a bench, while flirting with a police officer who asks her if she is okay:

Agnes flirts with a police officer in a new deleted ‘WandaVision’ scene pic.twitter.com/eXr3DP6GXr — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) November 21, 2023

It seems like an innocent scene and without major significanceHowever, the fact that it was leaked just now, years after the premiere of the TV series can tell us a lot about the intentions of this “discovery.” If you remember well, Agatha had posed as Agnes in the Hex that Wanda created to keep her in line, but finally, after her final transformation as Scarlet Witch, he defeats her and leaves her trapped in the town and believing that This is Agnes..

That precisely this role as the “perfect” and pedantic neighbor that she was in Westview is emphasized with this deleted scene and that it is done now, can only mean one thing: it will be the link for the start of Agatha: Darkhold Diariesthe next Marvel series focused precisely on this famous witch from the Marvel universe.

Agatha Harkness returns with her own series in 2024

Of the many projects that Marvel has planned for 2024, possibly one of the most anticipated is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. It is a 9-episode miniseries that should arrive on the Disney+ platform in the second half of the year – more towards the end – although with the dance of titles that we have had due to the strikes of scriptwriters and actors, who knows if there could be changes in the agenda.

Perhaps saying that it is a highly anticipated series is somewhat bold given the boredom that fans are suffering, but it is also true that Agatha, brilliantly played by Kathryn Hahnhas been one of the “new era” characters that has aroused the most interest, so hopefully his reception by the public will be more positive than what we have been seeing lately in other UCM proposals – ahem, ahem.

At least we can begin to build up knowing (or intuiting) how it is going to start, which always serves as motivation and generates that bug of interest. Anyone else looking forward to seeing the new series?