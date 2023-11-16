What does a food have to have to be considered healthy? According to the usual criteria, A food is considered healthy when it maintains a balanced nutritional profile and is capable of promoting your general well-being.. That is, it is low in added sugars, rich in fiber and does not contain excess saturated fats.

In general, it is said that vegetables and fruit are the most recommended products for a good diet, but what do experts and science say about it? According to them, these are the healthiest foods in the world.

Watercress, a “superfood” that cannot be missing from your diet

Throughout history, many nutritionists have strived to try to answer the question of what are the healthiest foods in the world. But few have been as precise as the work carried out by William Paterson University in the United States.

Their specialists analyzed more than 40 fruits and vegetables in depth, studying their nutritional values ​​in detail, and came to a surprising conclusion: Only one food achieved the highest score for offering perfect nutrient density. It was none other than watercress.

Judging by the results, this food has practically everything: it helps you lose weight, thanks to having very few calories, it boosts the immune system (it has vitamins A, B, K, E and C) and it is also rich in fiber. Which translates to It makes you feel satisfied enough not to eat more than necessary and improves the body’s digestion processes.

For this reason, nutritionists recommend including watercress in the diet, even as an accompaniment to salads, creams, garnishes, etc.

Other of the healthiest foods in the world

Although watercress, based on the results, can be considered the “top” food from a healthy point of view, the list of the healthiest foods in the world does not end with it. In reality, there are other vegetables that are almost as beneficial, and that have nutrients, vitamins and fiber to guarantee an advisable diet, especially if you exercise or want to lose weight.

Among the most notable ones would also be Chinese cabbage, chard and beet. None of them are as “round” as watercress, but they are almost on par when it comes to nutritional values, for example with high antioxidant content.

What do all these advantages translate into in a practical sense? Beyond those already mentioned, we can talk about prevent the cardiovascular diseases thanks to reduced blood pressure, healthier skin or greater energy on a daily basis.

Due to these reasons, it is not only advisable to include vegetables in your diet, but also to understand the multiple advantages that they are capable of providing to your body to live better, which in the end is what is always sought.