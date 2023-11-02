Stealing is an activity that is frowned upon inside and outside of video games, unless we play Thief Simulator or PayDay 3, for example. While many allow us to take whatever we want, some like Skyrim, Starfield and Fallout usually punish theft with arrests, fines and even going to prison. Others like Death Stranding move in ambiguity.

Sam Porter Bridges is much more than just a delivery boy and we can choose that he has no qualms about hurting and killing humans, and stealing what belongs to others. Reddit user u/chaosthirtyseven was faced with the following question during his game: Is stealing from someone who is stealing from you what you previously stole from others considered stealing?

His video reveals a mischief on the part of the AI ​​that not all of us have seen: they can steal the truck we are carrying loaded with packages. It turns out that while chaosthirtyseven was robbing some MULES’ camp, some of the members found his truck and decided to take it. After all, it was abandoned, with no one around.

The situation is really comical, since the player starts running towards the truck and gets in front so that the MULA stops. And to everyone’s surprise, he brakes and gets out to fight to defend his new discovery. It’s funny because it’s obvious: he’s left a truck full of packages at the entrance to a campground full of people stealing packages. What did you think was going to happen?

In VidaExtra | 600 years before Death Stranding existed, there were already people walking 300 kilometers in a day to deliver packages

In VidaExtra | Death Stranding reinvented the wheel: only a genius like Kojima could make something as boring as walking fun

In VidaExtra | I have returned to Death Stranding a year later and I have become excited again about its world