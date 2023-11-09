The community of FromSoftware It is incredible, capable of the most epic feats and the most absurd craziness that you can think of. This leaves room for a whole universe of possibilities. This time, we leave aside the no-hitters, speedrunners and lore hunters to focus on a more artistic story.

We often say that video game stories are a journey. Well, the artist and player Coco Atkinson, nicknamed coraezyart on Instagram, has taken this philosophy literally and has drawn in her notebook a diary of her experience in Dark Souls Remastered (2011). The result, Coco’s Journal, is worthy of being framed in a museum for posterity… and that is no exaggeration.

We have seen this practice in games like Red Dead Redemption 2, where Artur Morgan draws what he finds during his journey, and Lords of the Fallen, where we have a mural in the menu that is drawn as we advance through the world. However, now we are talking about a real person. Also add arrows between the pictures to indicate order and detailed descriptions to indicate names, funny things, and other things.

Your Instagram profile is beautiful. He has been sharing some pages as he progressed on his journey. We can see Soler, the devilish Gargoyles, the Onion Knight, Anor Londo, Orstein and Amautgh and even maps that show different levels of the same area. Wonderful that the FromSoftware community is already praising your Reddit post!

