In California, the artist and biohacker Anastasia Synn has redefined the limits of the human body by implanting no less than 52 technological devices of all kinds under her skin.. This madness of hers has taken her directly to the pages of the Guinness World Records, consolidating her as the person with the largest number of implants of this type in the world.

Synn, known for her great skill as a magician and stunt performer, has taken body modification to a new level, bringing magic to a new stage.

Among the achievements of his 52 implants is the largest magnet ever implanted in a human beingas well as a curious sound transmitter device in his ear.

The function? Nothing less than performing magic tricks and transmitting sounds through your skin, demonstrating that the fusion between technology and the human body can reach new levels.

With 52 implants and counting, Synn has no intention of stopping his idea of ​​continuing the process

The versatility of these implants deserves to be known: from opening locks to finding metal objects. For example, one of Synn’s most used implants is a chip in his hand that literally opens the doors to his house.

But the usefulness doesn’t stop there; A sixth magnetic sense allows you to feel live wires behind walls and even perceive radiation from appliances like the microwave, thanks to a special vibration.

Although the biohacker community, to which Synn belongs, has been the subject of many debates due to the performance of procedures without the proper supervision of medical professionals, the artist defends her choice. He claims his implants were surgically performed by a nurse and a clandestine “do-it-yourself” surgeon. —Let each one evaluate this decision.

As if this were not enough, Synn has no plans to stop on his journey in this mix of technology and human body, as he plans to implant himself more in the future such as an NFC scanner in his leg, along with which would allow him to perform unique card tricks during poker games. Of course, a madness reserved for very few.