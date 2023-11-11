With this trick you can save a lot of time in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest title from CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 is a title that, although it did not start in the best possible way, little by little it has been being accepted by the community to the point that Phantom Liberty, its expansion launched last September, has been praised by critics and the public in equal measure, stating that now CD Projekt RED would have hit the keygiving rise to the fact that, in fact, a recent patch has ensured that Keanu Reeves’ character is enhanced, being an advantage if we take into account that he is one of the most loved.

Be that as it may, although we are already beginning to talk about the plans and direction that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 would have, we must add to this the fact that there are still users who are dedicated to enjoy the title and share its contentsometimes finding tricks that can make life much easier.

Enemies are used by this user to open the doors of Cyberpunk 2077

This is what has happened to the Reddit user known as skama16, who has been responsible for uploading a clip to the title’s forum on the aforementioned social network in which, as he explains, after more than 150 hours finding all kinds of doors that he can’t open because he doesn’t have enough Body points, he discovered a trick to be able to open any door in which it is the enemies themselves who are in charge of doing the work, since they can move freely throughout the Night City environment.

In this way, as we can see, the trick is to let an enemy approach a door, which will lead him to force it openbeing the most effective approach stealthily, grab him and let him pass in front of any door, which will lead to it opening it. It should be noted that this may take some time, but at the same time it gives the possibility of opening doors much sooner than the game requires.

For the rest, it only remains to mention that Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PCalthough its DLC can only be found in the current generation versions.

