The end of Gen V was very shocking, but this theory would disrupt everything we saw in it.

Join the conversation

An interesting theory is being echoed that would change everything we saw during the last scenes of Gen V, the fashion series on Amazon Prime Video. This epic spin-off further expands what was developed over three seasons of The Boys. The final scene of Gen V (spoiler alert) showed how The patriot launched a devastating attack on the undisputed protagonist of the series, Marie Moreau. This is an attack that would kill anyone instantly, but Gen V showed that Marie somehow managed to survive without knowing very well how.

The end of Gen V was very shocking, but this theory would disrupt everything we saw in it

This fan theory suggests that Marie is dead actually and it makes all the sense in the world. The end of the first season of Gen V left a huge cliffhanger that will follow season 4 of The Boys after Cate and Sam unleash a radicalized attack against the humans of the Godolkin University. In this attack, Vought representatives wanted to calm the situation by sending The patriotbut they achieved a radically opposite effect.

El Patriota’s cameo was a move that no one expectedbut it lays the foundation that Gen V has more to do with The Boys than we might think. This has led many fans to launch theories about how the ending of the spin-off will relate to the main series. One of the many theories circulating on the internet claims that Marie died at the end of Gen Vbut it seems that this was not the case due to the power of another important character in the future.

During the entire course of Gen V You can see how Marie is a super with a lot of raw power, but incredibly fragile to physical damage. It makes no sense that a person with his characteristics would survive the attack of The patriot.

The reason that would explain why he had survived was because She’s only alive inside Cate’s mental prison.. It wouldn’t be a surprise if this is what actually happened, as the sixth episode of Gen V delved into the way Cate’s powers work. During this episode, it became clear that Cate could create physical manifestations of dead people within her mind, as evidenced by Golden Boy’s appearances. All this could point to the fact that Jordan, Emma y Andre They find themselves trapped inside Cate’s mental prison, with Marie being one of Cate’s mental constructs. Cate.

The key question now is why this is useful for further development the story of The Boys. The other possibility is that the ending of Gen V is precisely what was shown: Marie survived The Patriot’s attack and was imprisoned by Vought along with Jordan, Emma y Andre. We won’t be able to know more until Amazon releases more seasons of these series that have changed the way to see the world of superheroes.

Join the conversation