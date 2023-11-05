loading…

Turkey became the first NATO member country to withdraw its ambassador from Israel in response to indiscriminate attacks on the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

ANKARA – Turki became the first member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to recall its ambassador to Israel . This was done in the midst of the ongoing conflict between the Zionist state and Israel Hamas .

According to The Jerusalem Post, on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country would recall its ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, for consultations.

In addition to Torunlar’s recall, Erdogan also said in his statement on Saturday that, once the conflict between Israel and Hamas passes, the Gaza region should become part of a sovereign Palestinian state.

He also stated that Turkey would oppose Israeli plans which, in his view, would encourage the gradual erasure of Palestinians from history.

“The withdrawal was carried out in light of the humanitarian tragedy occurring in Gaza caused by Israel’s continuous attacks on civilians, and Israel’s rejection of calls for a ceasefire and the continuous and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement as quoted from Newsweek, Sunday (5/11/2023).

Turkey is the latest of a number of countries to recall their ambassadors to Israel, following in the footsteps of Honduras, Bahrain, Chile, Colombia and Jordan. This decision was taken after Bolivia became the first country to completely cut diplomatic ties with Israel because of its treatment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

A long-standing member of NATO, joining in 1952, Turkey maintains strong diplomatic and military ties with other member states, including the United States.

Turkey has aroused the ire of Israeli officials since the start of the conflict, especially in light of Erdogan’s statements describing Hamas as freedom fighters. The country also hosts members of Hamas within its borders and has not designated the group as a terrorist organization, as have its NATO allies, the US and Britain.