One of the weapons from Counter-Strike 2 has sold for no less than $132,500, achieving a true milestone in the game.

One of the big releases of 2023 has been Counter-Strike 2, since the numbers with which it was released caused a huge stir on Steam. Valve’s proposal managed to generate a tremendous impact, although it was also not without controversy due to various decisions that the company made with the launch of the title. However, players have returned in droves to once again enjoy one of the great games on the platform and one of those practices that went viral a few years ago has resurfaced: arms sales for stratospheric figures.

Thus, one of the Counter-Strike 2 players has managed to sell one of his weapons for no less than $132,500. The most impressive thing of all is that it is an AK-47 model with 4 Titan holographics, one of the most coveted stickers in the entire game. Thanks to this, the player has earned a six-figure amount for a single weapon, something very unusual in the proposal. Below you can see what this model looks like, which has reached a totally unexpected value in Counter-Strike 2.

This AK-47 Case Hardened with 4x Titan Holos just sold for $132,500 in Counterstrike 2 pic.twitter.com/6iZ6LfoQuk — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 25, 2023

It is quite common for certain Counter-Strike weapons to sell for large amounts, but this is one of the most spectacular that has been seen in the entire history of the franchise. It remains to be seen if there is any other weapon capable of exceeding this amount in the future.

Counter-Strike 2 has finally included community maps

Although At its beginning Counter-Strike 2 had numerous criticisms, it seems that Valve’s new title is responding to player complaints and after a while, they have finally added community maps. Now It is now possible to play maps created by other users, a key feature of Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Now he has finally returned to this new title thanks to an update that is now available. Therefore, in case you are interested, You can now enjoy a good handful of maps.

Will have to see What other big changes does Valve have in store for Counter-Strike 2? in the future and continue perfecting its formula.

