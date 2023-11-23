Numerous details of the new Call of Duty are leaked, a Black Ops 6 that could mark the beginning of the series on Nintendo Switch.

Several important details have been leaked about the next Call of Duty, which will go on sale in 2024. After a Modern Warfare III that has not satisfied the public, Activision has once again placed its trust in Treyarch, which has been working on the game for 4 years. new delivery of COD. Very special delivery because, according to Windows Central sources, it will be called Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf Warand it could be el primer Call of Duty de Nintendo Switch.

In effect, it would be the sexto Call of Duty Black Opsaccording to Activision sources, and would be set in the Gulf War in the 90s. Although it remains to be seen how much is real and how much is fiction, it would take players to the conflict between the United States, the United Kingdom, Egypt and Saudi Arabia against Iraq, after the invasion of Kuwait.

The setting does not come as a surprise, since one of the actors involved in the game leaked it, when this game was still being talked about by its code name: Call of Duty Cerberus. Although what is new are the details about its plot. According to the media, Black Ops 6 will tell a story from different points of view and with “a critical focus on the participants in the conflict”, linking with the end of the cold war and everything that this implied.

Finally, the new Call of Duty Black Ops of the Gulf War, or Black Ops 6, would go on sale in autumn/winter 2024, as the franchise usually does. For now, there is no information about its launch platforms, but, taking into account the key date for the arrival of Call of Duty to Nintendo, this new installment has every chance of being the first on Switcho de Switch 2.

Fuente