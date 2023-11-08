This week we drove a Kia worth 80,000 euros. We would not have believed that more than ten years ago, when the Picanto was still the main reason for going to the Kia dealer. You can now only get a Picanto like this from 18,000 euros and there are no really cheap cars here anymore. That is why we can sometimes look with envy at Asia, where they get this Toyota for only 10,000 euros.

Officially it is still called the Toyota IMV 0, but according to various sources the production version will soon be called the Toyota Hilux Champ. The dimensions already reveal that it is made for countries with tighter roads; although it is a hefty 5.3 meters long, it is only 1.78 meters wide. It should go on sale in various Asian countries in November.

Of course, for 10,000 euros you won’t get such a thick copy as in the main photo. No, for that money you get a bare company car. You can put a loading platform on it yourself, or for example a caravan without wheels, to turn it into a camper. If you want to turn it into an off-road executioner, you can of course spend a lot of money.

The Toyota IMV 0 (or Hilux Champ) can be so cheap because it is so bare. The pickup has window winders and in certain markets it will not have airbags. The engine will also be a simple four-cylinder (exact specifications are not known) without difficult hybrid technology or expensive particulate filters.

Why doesn’t this car come to the Netherlands?

The specifications of the production version are not yet known, but with these types of cars you can safely assume that they do not meet our European requirements. Too many emissions, too unsafe and so on. Moreover, the car would perhaps cost 10,000 euros here as a company car (without BPM and VAT), but for the private individual there would be quite a bit of additional tax.