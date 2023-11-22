AYANEO has started booking its next console (we have lost count of how many there are already), and this time the protagonist is none other than the new AYANEO Slidea very interesting model that with a sliding screen hide a full QWERTY keyboard very useful to use on Windows.

Index

See all sections

Another format for gamers

The idea of ​​the new Slide is to continue offering the ideal configuration with a processor AMD 7840U, 16GB de RAM y 512GB internal storage. That is, you will be able to play practically everything on your home screen. 6 inches with 1080p resolution, with the peculiarity of offering a sliding format that hides a small QWERTY keyboard underneath it.

The idea of ​​having a keyboard on a device of this type is quite interesting, precisely because the operating system is Windows 11. Taking into account the possibilities it offers, having a QWERTY keyboard always on you is a help that could come in handy for many users who are going to use the device as a source of entertainment or as a work tool.

The screen, in addition to moving vertically, can adjust its inclination at an angle of 30 degrees, which allows us to hold the console in a more comfortable way while we play, having the screen perfectly oriented towards us.

With brand-specific qualities

At this point we are not going to discover the capabilities that a manufacturer like AYANEO has. We still don’t understand how they can have such a level of production, but the reality is that they continue to launch very innovative products focused on gamers.

Taking that into account, we find a device with fantastic finishes, which has a 46.2Wh battery and a fairly effective cooling system. The analog sticks are Hall type, as are the triggers, and the button panel has a design similar to other models of the brand, with shortcuts to the AYASpace launcher and several extra programmable buttons.

A spectacular price

Taking into account that the console hides a Ryzen 7 7840U Inside, we are talking about offering the most powerful processor that currently exists for a device of its characteristics. For that reason, the promotional price currently offered in its Indiegogo campaign is incredible, since you can get the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for only 645 euros.

This price, compared to that of a Steam Deck, is ridiculously cheap, and the best thing is that the first units will ship next December, so you could give yourself a pretty complete Christmas gift.

Of course, you must keep in mind that this promotional price has its days numbered, and you will have to be quite quick, since there are only 75 units available at this price (later it will cost 830 euros).

Fuente: IndieGogo