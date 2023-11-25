If developing video games can be very complicated, launching a console can also be a nightmare. Proof of this is the story of the Intellivision Amico, a system that was revealed in 2019 and has not yet debuted due to various problems.

The company has struggled a lot with the production of the console and now the project is at real risk. Intellivision reported that it has not been able to start production of Amico as it needs more financing. Because of this, the system and its launch could be a thing of the past.

The Intellivision Amico is still in trouble and its production does not start

Intellivision has had serious management problems, resulting in layoffs and multiple delays in the launch of Amico. The company reported that it has not yet been able to start mass production of the system, so it chose first to launch a digital ecosystem called Friend Homewhich works through mobile devices.

Several titles have been launched on this platform, with the idea of ​​attracting investors and obtaining the necessary capital to start, now, with the manufacture of Amico as such. However, the outlook does not look encouraging.

Previously, the company received waves of requests for refunds, as it has taken years to complete the project. Now, it seems that players have already lost all interest in the system and it may never see the light of day. That said, the project’s days could be numbered.

“We remain dedicated to progressing Intellivision, step by step, until we can deliver the full vision of Amico, including consoles. Thank you to all of our gaming and console pre-order customers for supporting our mission of bringing people together with entertainment simple and affordable family,” the company stated.

Will Intellivision Amico ever debut? Nobody knows

