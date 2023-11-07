Before watching the movie The Marvels, it is advisable to review the Secret Invasion series that is available on Disney Plus.

As is usual in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you have to see everything to best enjoy the new releases. Now, The Marvels will hit theaters and at the very least, you have to keep movies like Captain Marvel (2019) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) fresh in your memory, but also series like Ms. Marvel, WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) and Secret Invasion.

Now, director Nia DaCosta talks about the character Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and how he comes to The Marvels after the events of Secret Invasion.

These are his words.

“We wanted to keep that connection with the Captain Marvel movie where we saw a lighter side of him, because of his relationship with Carol Danvers. Something I really like about Fury is that he changes depending on who he is with, and I think with these women, he is a much softer Fury.”

“He is very tired after the events of Secret Invasion. He’s a lot, and as we’ve seen throughout the MCU, he’s somewhat obsessed with protecting the entire world. It’s like, How can I do that? In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, you see him doing some reckless things while he tries to stay on top of everything. He’s now in space, literally, watching over the entire planet, so I think The Marvels is just a continuation of that.”

The director has also revealed if Nick Fury forgave Goose for damaging his eye. So she responds: “Nick is just a very mature man. He’s had time to come to terms and fall in love with Goose again, you know? She did what she did, but he is an iconic looking man because of it.”

Marvels producer Mary Livanos also talked about Nick Fury.

“The great thing about Nick Fury when he’s alongside Carol Danvers is that he brings a lightness to her that we really only got to experience in that first Captain Marvel movie. It’s really their relationship that makes each other have a lot of fun. He is great. He is wonderful “.

The Marvels movie will be released on November 9, 2023. While the rest of the installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are available on Disney Plus with this link. So you still have the opportunity to watch the Secret Invasion series before going to the cinema and enjoying the new cosmic adventure they have prepared.

