This Batman movie shows one of the reasons why Bruce Wayne is a loner.

Batman will always be one of the loneliest heroes.

Join the conversation

The Dark Knight is one of the most enigmatic characters that DC has. Although he is one of the most loved by followers, he is still one of the loneliest. And yes, there is an animated Batman movie that explains why Bruce Wayne does not decide to associate with anyone, it is true that you might think that it is for the simple fact of being Batman, but there is a love story that explains everything a little better. We’ll see what happens with the new Batman: Caped Crusader series.

The film in question is Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm, an animated film that premiered in 1993 and told part of Bruce’s life that had not been known. Since we are talking about a movie that is already a few years old, there are many people who do not know certain characteristics of the character, so now you will be able to find out more about him. Get ready to learn a little about Bruce Wayne’s past and the reason for his loneliness.

Bruce Wayne becomes Batman for this reason

All Batman stories begin in the same way, a young Bruce Wayne loses his parents and from there, decides to become someone who fights crime. This is common, however, Some movies or series usually have variations and on this occasion you can enjoy the appearance of Andrea Beaumont. A young woman with whom Bruce falls in love and with whom he shares a past, since she also lost her mother at an early age.

However, after Bruce confronts some bikers in front of Andrea and after he sees his girlfriend’s fear of the danger she may be in, He decides to leave that world and offer her marriage. She accepts and everything seems to be going well, however, everything goes wrong when the next day she abandons him to go with her father, that is where for the first time, Bruce Wayne puts on the Batman suit and doesn’t care about anything other than fighting crime.

In short, Bruce is a loner because after Andrea abandons him, He believed that no one could be part of his life and that he would have no one to take care of him, since in the end everyone ends up abandoning him, ignoring Alfred, of course. Of course, all this has a much deeper background, however it is something that we will not tell you because the film is still worth seeing, you will surely love the story it offers and the way in which it is told.

Join the conversation