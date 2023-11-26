TPCi is traveling around Europe this Christmas with special stands where you can find this huge Pokémon Christmas Tree.

The Pokémon Company is touring Europe this Christmas. From the past November 18thand until December 19, 2023the pocket monsters are touring several key cities in France, Germany and the United Kingdom with gifts and promotional cards of Eevee and Pikachu, but in London they have taken things more seriously: they have set up a huge Christmas tree made with more than 800 Pokémon plushies.

From November 24 to December 4 of this year, the North Atrium at Westfield in London has this tree in mind to which anyone who wishes can approach to take photos, share them on Instagram to participate in the giveaway of 12 giant Pikachu plushies or even buy at an online Pokémon Center by scanning the QR available at the stall stands.

If, by chance, you plan to travel to Europe this Christmas, below we leave you a list of the cities and locations where these Christmas stands will be set up of Pokémon Centers. Hopefully, you’ll also be able to see this huge Pokémon Christmas tree:

Saturday, November 25 – Place de La Défense (Paris). Saturday, December 2 – Westfield La Part-Dieu (Lyon). Wednesday, December 6 – Pasing Arcaden (Munich). Saturday, December 9 – Mercedes Platz (Berlin). Saturday, December 16 – Ruhr Park (Bochum). Tuesday, December 19 – Queen’s Walk (London).

