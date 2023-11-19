In this scene, Naruto killed a character that several fans of this great anime have forgotten.

Naruto committed a dark act that is completely different from his personality

In many of the best animes in history we can see a common characteristic that consists of highlighting the strong sense of justice and good heart of their protagonists. through acts of kindness and compassion throughout the plot being narrated. An extended way to exemplify this is that our hero never thinks about killing and even spare the life of the villain despite the atrocities he has committed.

Naruto is the protagonist of one of the best Shonen mangas that exist and could be, like other characters like Luffy, an excellent example of the characteristic we mentioned before if it were not for a scene that was forgotten with the passage of time and that turned this powerful ninja into an assassin.

The moment Naruto became an assassin

This scene occurred during Naruto Shippuden, a stage in the series that compiled some of the best story arcs in the entire franchise. The victim was Yuraninja from the Hidden Sand Village who collaborated in the shadows with Sasori and Deidara and who He helped Gaara’s kidnapping to be carried out successfully..

The context of the scene is that Akatsuki gave Yura Itachi’s appearance and this false Itachi appeared before Naruto and his allies. During their confrontation, Naruto will use a giant Rasengan which finished off Itachi upon receiving the attack.

At the moment he was hit by this Rasengan, Itachi showed Naruto a strange smile that confused our protagonist. Shortly after, when our heroes examined Itachi’s supposed body, it was revealed that it was actually Yura. Chiyo confirmed at that moment the identity of this ninja, ensuring that it was a Jonin that she herself knew.

This scene went somewhat unnoticed compared to the exciting moments that were happening at that time and the passage of time ended up turning it into one of the strangest and most one of the many curiosities that we can find in the extensive world of this excellent manga created by Masashi Kishimoto.

