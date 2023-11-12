Yes, what you see above these lines is a wind turbine. It may remind you more of a huge and outlandish clothesline than a turbine designed to harness wind energy, but that is precisely what its creators, Airloom Energy, are looking for: to create a new installation concept that allows generating green electricity while saving money. costs. And although they are still at an early stage of the journey, they can already boast a first prototype built in the US and have attracted the interest of Bill Gates’ Breakthough Energy fund.

The figures that Airloom manages are certainly attractive.

A windmill, but without a windmill. Airloom Energy is not the first startup that aims to “reinvent” wind turbines, a goal shared by other companies and that over the last few years has allowed us to see several models without blades and installations that seem taken from a science fiction novel. , but among all of them Airloom probably takes the cake. The reason is simple: its approach bears little resemblance to that of the turbines that we are used to seeing.

Question of “wings” and circuits. Those are basically the two pieces that make up the Airloom Energy facilities. To take advantage of the power of the wind, it basically uses a set of “wings” that are arranged along a light circuit, a track along which they then slide, propelled by the gusts. And all with substantial cost savings that reinforces its profitability, according to the company.

“Our unique geometry generates the same amount of electricity as conventional turbines for a fraction of the cost,” he boasts. Not to be left alone in theory, he has already assembled a prototype that is working next to his offices, near the airport on the outskirts of Laramie, Wyoming.





With moving parts, although special. The prototype is basically made up of a series of 25-meter-high poles arranged in such a way that they draw an oval and are connected with a cable. In this way they created a circuit through which 10 m long, vertically oriented blades moved, allowing them to intercept and take advantage of the momentum of the wind. One of the posts has a socket that connects the system to the network.

The company has already provided photos, graphics and even a short video showing how the device works, an installation that, it claims, stands out for its versatility. “The 10 m wings move along a track that can extend meters or miles. High or low, short or long, the configuration is flexible depending on the landscape and use,” its developers boast. Their focus is not just on land-based facilities, like the one in Wyoming. The firm believes that its turbine can also be taken to the sea, where there are more constant and stronger winds.









Bragging about results. The million dollar question at this point is… Why? Why rethink the traditional turbine concept? For Airloom the answer is simple and involves a question of costs. Its facilities avoid handling the enormous towers and blades—increasingly—that are being installed in wind farms, especially offshore ones. The calculations used by the startup, although at the moment they are just that, calculations, are interesting.

The company maintains that its wind turbine requires less than a tenth of the cost of a standard turbine and a quarter of what it now requires to build a wind farm. Their accounts also point to a third of the LCOE, the levelized cost of energy. To these advantages are added flexibility, less visual impact, the speed with which it can be assembled and that it is easier to handle than the blades of common wind turbines, which already use 310 m diameter rotors. Specifically, it specifies that a 2.5 MW Airloom fits a standard truck trailer.

Doing the math. Airloom does not stop at percentages. Those responsible have prepared a comparative table with the costs of the HAWT models, acronym in English for “horizontal axis wind turbines”, and the devices that they have developed. While waiting to be demonstrated in commercial operations, their results are eloquent: the LCOE of their system is 0.013 dollars per kWh compared to the 0.038 they estimate for vertical wind turbines.

…And raising funds and support. If the Airloom project has gained notoriety over the last few days, it is not only because of how curious or more or less promising its design may be. The key is that it has managed to awaken the interest of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, promoted by Bill Gates with the aim precisely of accelerating innovation in the field of renewables and technology that reduces polluting emissions into the atmosphere.

Specifically, the Wyoming startup has managed to obtain an initial financing round of four million dollars led by Breakthrough. On its website it also mentions Lowercarbon Capital and MCJ Collective as notable partners, among other entities such as the National Science Foundation (NSF).

A new approach. “For decades the wind industry has reduced the cost of energy production by increasing the size of turbines,” explains Carmichael Roberts of Breakthroughe, in statements reported by New Atlas: “While this strategy has been successful in reducing costs, now faces problems of location and cost of materials. “Airloom’s unique approach can solve both problems, opening up market opportunities for wind energy.”

Images: Airloom Energy

