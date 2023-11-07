Although little by little over the last few years – decades even – consoles have been taking over the PC as a gaming platform, having a good computer allows you to play more games and perhaps better, depending on the type of game. that we are talking about. For example, in strategy or RPG it is still the best way to do it, and also with the possibility of easily installing mods, an important plus.

That said, there is additional good news: there are more and more cheap gaming laptops, such as the one that Amazon has reduced by 200 euros, the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Gen 7which boasts very top features despite the price it currently has.

Why is this model so cheap? You simply have to take a look at everything it offers: a Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cardmore than enough to be able to run any current game without many problems, no matter how demanding it may be.

If you want to play Starfield, you can. If you want to play Sony’s Spider-Man, you can without problems, and you can even do it with more or less advanced graphic settings without having to give up many FPS.

Not only is it an ideal laptop for gaming but – and this is one of the advantages of PCs over consoles, obviously – It is also powerful enough to workeven running video and photo editing programs without suffering too much.

Screen size: 15.6″ Full HD Weight: 2.30 kg Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB NVME SSD (expandable up to 1TB)

Although the quality-price ratio is more than outstanding, it has a problem that may be important for many users: it comes without a pre-installed operating system, that is, if you want to use Windows 11 you will have to install it yourself. It is not a big problem since you can do it yourself in a matter of a few minutes with the help of a pendrive and little else.

As it is sold and managed by Amazon, this order has free shipping to any part of Spain whether you have a Prime account or not, although if you are also a user of this service you will have it at home in just 24 hours or less, depending on the circumstances. .

