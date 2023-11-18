Pure driving experience, that’s what you get with this Brooke Double R Cosworth. The only one with a Dutch license plate is now for sale.

The British car industry, strangely enough, has great parallels with the Italian one. You’d say that in the country where the Industrial Revolution more or less began, efficiently producing huge quantities of reliable cars would be a piece of cake. But history has shown otherwise. Britain, of course, has a great car and racing culture. But the reliable or at least more reliable mass products come from Asia, Germany and sometimes America.

What they do have in the UK are countless dreamers who are setting up cool projects in a shed. These often arise from the desire to race themselves. In general, things go bankrupt quite quickly. But the good news is: there is always someone ready to take over. Either through a restart, or simply with a new project of your own.

Countless small cool sports cars have been built. It ranges from shameless Lotus 7 replicas, via Gordon Murray’s Rocket, to cars like the Noble M600. The latter is no longer the brainchild of Lee Noble. Because he sold his shed to someone else and set up another project himself. This way, this cottage industry will always keep going.

We can take it as seriously or not seriously as we want. But if you like pure driving experience, there is little that offers more than a Caterham, Ariel Atom, BAC Mono and so on and so forth. Well, except maybe a motorcycle. But if you don’t want to fully commit to donating your organs, but just want to dip a foot in the water, these are your best options.

Now a Light Car Company Rocket is of course fun. But hey, these days you’ll pay six figures for it due to Gordon Murray’s status. And actually, the fun is probably just as great in this Brooke Cosworth Double R 260 from 2008. Brooke Cars is a company from Devon, which emerged from the estate of Brooke Kensington, the predecessor of the company (because, see above).

Brooke Kensington already had the Brooke Kensington ME 190 in the 1990s, of which the Double R 260 is a further development. Technically it’s quite a blepper. The engine is a Duratec from Ford Cosworth with 2.3 liter capacity and a supercharger. The unit is good for 260 hp. It is reported that engineers who made the Cozzie F1 engines for Williams were still working on it. Always a bit of a bold claim, but we’ll let Brooke get away with it.

In any case, it is certain that the 550-kilogram Double R becomes lightning fast from the power source. The zero to one hundred takes place in 3.1 seconds. The top speed, well, it doesn’t really matter with these types of cars. The car has a tubular frame in which the engine is mounted lengthwise behind the occupants. The gearbox is located behind it again. As a driver, you shift gears with the manual five-speed gearbox with your left hand. This leaves you free on the right to pet your passenger. Or for your phone. Or, if necessary, to steer if you cannot do so with the accelerator and the brake.

Which in itself is not a bad thing, because steering should be a pleasure. The car is light, but has independent suspension all around. The braking hardware from AP Racing is also serious, just like the rims from OZ Racing. In short, this is not the motorized go-kart from the scrap yard with which Jos Verstappen made his first kart meters. Pure enjoyment.

And now it’s all within reach. Because the car is for sale in the Netherlands. Not coincidentally at Van der Kooi Sportscars #IYKYK. The asking price of 36,900 Euro is not cheap for ‘a toy’. But oh well…A Donkie or the aforementioned Light Car Project Rocket are much more expensive. Then buy?

