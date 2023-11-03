On February 11, 2013, ‘Be Right Back’ aired on Netflix. That prescient episode of the second season of ‘Black Mirror’ told the story of how Martha recovered her deceased boyfriend, Ash, thanks to a virtual recreation based on her social media posts.

That disturbing story, like so many others in that series, is closer than ever to becoming a reality. Virtual replicas of our loved ones They are within reach thanks to the rise of AI and chatbots, and the question is not so much if we can do it – which it seems we can – but if we should do it or if we are prepared for it.

The delicate debate is there, but the truth is that there are already users experimenting with this type of scenario. It was recently done by a user named Daniel.exe and with the alias @Wolkwhisky in He told how he had 3D scanned his dog Sam two years ago. He passed away seven months ago, but thanks to that scan Daniel is able to reunite with her through virtual reality.









“I still visit her in this beach scene I made in Unreal Engine in VR because our last trip was supposed to be a short beach vacation, but her health prevented us from going,” this user explained along with a short video of fourteen seconds.

In that video you can see the recreation of a beach and, lying on the sand, the virtual recreation of that bitch lying and sleeping peacefully on a blanket.

A user then asked him if this recreation helped him better cope with the grief and pain of his lost pet. Given that he couldn’t “touch” that virtual representation, what had his experience been like?

Daniel responded that it was nice to have that type of memory, that it was different from a photo because you could see it in life size in virtual reality. “almost as if it were there”.





Epic’s RealityScan tool allows you to scan 3D objects directly through your mobile, without any special equipment.

The responses to that message showed how Other users had also scanned in 3D to their pets or had them recorded in 360º videos years ago to then be able to recreate them.

The process is deceptively simple: Daniel explained how he did it with the Epic Reality Scan tool, which was in beta at the time and has now become two stable products called RealityCapture and RealityScan. You can create 3D models directly with your mobileand our colleagues at Xataka Móvil already tested it a few months ago.

The messages in the response thread are clear: the story is emotional, and for those who have a pet this type of possibility was very striking. Those who did not know that something like this could be done were impressed and amazed for the idea.

