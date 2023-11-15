We keep reminding you that starting November 17 (that is, this Friday) the Black Friday 2023 on Amazon, but we also do not stop in our efforts to let you know that some of their best offers are already available in advance. This is the case of these Echo product kits with various smart accessories, a perfect combo (for functionality and price) that you should not overlook. Take a look and choose yours.

Index

See all sections

2 Echo Pop + enchufe Sengled Smart Plug

One of the ideal kits to start the connected home. With it you take home two Echo Pops and a smart plug from Sengled for 44.98 euros. With respect to speaker with Alexayou already know what it is: a device with a half-sphere design, very compact to place anywhere and perfect for interacting with the assistant and requesting all types of tasks and actions, including, of course, the management of teams. the smart home.

As for the plug, it is Matter enabledis compatible (obviously) with Alexa as well as the Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings, and supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. You can create groups and routines to control the device you plug into it, in addition to scheduling its on and off according to your convenience.

2 Echo Pop + Philips Hue White bulb

If you are interested in taking the Alexa smart speaker but prefer another type of accessory, you can opt for this pack with the famous Philips bulbthe price also being 44,98 euros.

The Philips Hue White is a smart LED bulb with E27 socket that offers dimmable warm light, 9W of power and 800 lumens of brightness. It has Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with Zigbee and Alexa, in addition to being able to join a Hue Bridge

2 Echo Show 5 + Philips Hue White bulb

We raise the bar of the pack by offering the aforementioned Philips bulb but with two Echo Show 5 3rd generation.

You already know that this speaker is the smallest with a screen in the house, offering you the advantage of being able to view certain multimedia content on it, also control it with touches and even use it as a video conferencing platform.

You take the kit for 112.98 eurosbeing available with the Echo in black, white and blue-gray.

2 Echo Show 5 + enchufe Sengled Smart Plug

The last combination available within these packs is the one that includes the two Echo Show 5 speakers with screen together with the Sengled plug.

The management of the intelligent accessory of these Echos is very similar to that of the Pop, with the added bonus that here, as we already pointed out, you have a 5 inch screen to manage yourself in a more visual and comfortable way, if you prefer instead of just using your voice.

A good pack, without a doubt, in which you get two units of the famous speaker model with Alexa and the efficient smart plug. All for 112.98 euros and the possibility of choosing Show 5 color between anthracite black, white or blue-gray.