However, with all the convenience that we can consider Bizum to be and how it has been extended not only for payments between friends, but also for making purchases online, the system is far from being perfect and has certain gaps.

Create Bizum account without verifying number

We read several reports that inform that Bizum could have a security breach which causes an account linked to your telephone number to be created without the owner of that mobile line having authorized it.

This could mean that our number appears as registered in the system and one of our contacts sends us money and it does not actually go into our pocket at the time. not having linked the IBAN of our account, but any other. The problem is not universal to Bizum, but to some of the 38 entities that are attached to the service.

The Bizum service acts as a way of link the phone number as a checking account identifier. That some of these banking entities do not request the classic verification SMS and allow the process to be completed simply by filling out the form, is a serious security breach.

For example a button. If we enter one of the customer service numbers of the main operators as the recipient (in their long 9-digit format), they return a sender. An identity theft scam could perfectly be carried out in which they impersonate our operator and urge us to make a Bizum to pay a hypothetical debt. This would be done at a reliable number, the official one, but the destination of the money would be uncertain.

Bizum distances itself from responsibility for this situation and leave the ball on the banks’ roof that do not have a verification system secure enough for the link between IBAN and the service to be reliable. Check to see if family or friends who you know have not signed up for service can receive money in a test remittance and let them know if so.

What to do if we have been scammed

To avoid all of the above, use common sense and care when using all applications or trusting the messages we receive. But if it is too late, we must also take action. If we have already suffered some of the most common Bizum scams We only have to follow a series of steps that they recommend from the payment service’s help page.

The first thing we must do is take into account that all the information on the operations carried out in Bizum It remains registered in the systems. This is good news because, as the app explains, there is always a trace and the data of the person who stole from you, so it will not be difficult to take action and find a solution as soon as possible. Of course, you must report.

You must report the scam to the Police with all the information you have so that they can take action and return your money. Additionally, you must notify your bank as soon as possible.

Once you have done this, all you have to do is wait. From Bizum they assure that “They will collaborate at all times in the pursuit of the alleged fraudster providing the data we have as soon as the competent authorities officially request it.”