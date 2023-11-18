Want to rack up miles with an Aventador SVJ? The owner of this copy just did it.

There are sports cars that are ideal as a daily driver, but the Aventador SVJ is not one of them. This car is extremely noisy, cramped, low, uncomfortable and you can’t see anything. And then we haven’t even talked about the robotized manual gearbox. All very nice for the weekend, but this is not a car to drive many kilometers.

Yet there is now an Aventador SVJ for sale with a surprisingly high mileage. This car already has 42,500 km on the odometer, even though the car was delivered this year (!). That would be a lot even for an Audi A6 diesel, let alone for the Aventador SVJ.

To emphasize that the SVJ is really hardcore: the chassis is 15% stiffer than that of the SV, which was already quite intense. Thanks to the extreme aerodynamics you also have 40% more downforce. And you have a naturally aspirated V12 that produces 770 hp. This makes the SVJ a beast of a car. But not a daily driver.

Apart from the high mileage, the version of this Aventador SVJ is also special. This car is finished in matte burgundy red, or as the color is officially called: Rosso Epona. A rather unique color. The interior is decorated with yellow accents, which does not quite match the exterior. Anyway, it’s a Lambo, so all combinations are allowed.

It is not known who the previous owner was and why on earth he drove so many kilometers. We were able to find this SVJ on Autoblog Spots, but there the car is just strolling along the Königsallee in Düsseldorf. You won’t reach 42,500 km with that.

The Aventador SVJ in question, spotted by @spotcrewda

We see on Instagram that this car was also spotted in Prague, so perhaps the owner regularly drove back and forth between Germany and the Czech Republic. Or he really drove a lot of laps around the Königsallee. In any case, the fact is that the car is now for sale, with 42,500 km on the clock. If you are interested: the car is at Lamborghini Cologne, so it is not far.

This article This Aventador SVJ has driven 42,500 km (!) within a year first appeared on Ruetir.