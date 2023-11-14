He Indie World Showcase Today had advertisements of all kinds and for all tastes. One of the most striking revelations was Moonstone Island, a title that mixes battles with Pokémon monsters with the charm of Stardew Valley.

The game from Studio Supersoft and Raw Fury debuted in the middle of this year on PC and was very well received. Players were enchanted by its farm management mechanics, life simulator, and exciting fights with creatures of all kinds.

The port for the hybrid system will be released in spring 2024, on a date to be confirmed. It will be a Switch exclusive on consoles. Below you can see their new trailer:

