This cosplay immortalizes Eren and Mikasa’s goodbye kiss in a sublime and emotional way.

The final episode of Attack on Titan It has been so impactful that it is still giving something to talk about.which is not surprising, since It was full of very moving moments.which unleashed a wave of emotions in the fans, who have not stopped remembering each scene of this controversial conclusion.

In addition, The end of Attack on Titan has not been easy for many fans to processwho are still very sad about the outcome of this story, since some wished that Eren could really fulfill his dream of being with Mikasa until the last day of his life, this being a very heartbreaking detail that seems to continue to haunt the minds of fans.

In fact, it’s been so great the impact left by the heartbreaking final moment between Mikasa and Eren that, many fans have decided to pay tribute to this scene in various ways, the most recent case being that of a cosplayer artist who has decided to recreate the goodbye kiss between Eren and Mikasa through an amazing and emotional cosplay.

You will love this surprising cosplay of the final moment between Eren and Mikasa

Each season of Attack on Titan left very emotional and shocking moments. However, the final episode of the anime took things to another level, as Study MAP did an exceptional job by neatly conveying each of the sensations that this chapter left in its scenes, being the goodbye kiss between Eren and Mikasa a clear example of this.

Eren and Mikasa’s final moment was extremely heartbreakingsince this showed the regrettable and painful farewell between both loverssince Mikasa had the responsibility of ending the life of the love of her life to stop all the chaos she had unleashed, a detail that gave way to one of the saddest scenes in Attack the titanswhich has had such a huge impact that it has been very difficult for some fans to process.

And this tragic moment has been so emotional that, A fan and cosplayer artist has decided to immortalize him through an amazing cosplay that recreates Eren and Mikasa’s goodbye kisshaving an incredible result that conveys the same sadness of this scene.

Through Instagram, the cosplayer artist named digidawww10 has shared his emotional and amazing cosplay of the final moment between Mikasa and Erenimmortalizing the goodbye kiss that this young woman gave her lover.

In this sequence of images you can see how the artist in question has immortalized this moment in an epic waygiven that has recreated Mikasa’s last kiss with Erenusing a type of mannequin to replicate Eren’s head, holding it in his arms and transmitting all the sadness left by this heartbreaking scene that left fans’ feelings on the surface.

Notably The cosplayer artist has incredibly recreated every detail of Mikasa, from her iconic red scarf that Eren gave her, to the clothing she was wearing during that tragic moment. In addition, the artist gave it a unique touch when expressing the pain Mikasa felt in this scene while holding Eren’s head, this being an amazing and at the same time very emotional cosplay.

Without a doubt, Eren and Mikasa’s goodbye kiss has been one of the most heartbreaking moments of Attack on Titansince this scene had a high emotional impact on the followers, who still feel very sad when remembering the outcome of the love story between Mikasa and Eren.

On the other hand, recently, Some details were released about the final episode of Attack on Titanincluding key information about the final form of Eren’s Titan, which had incredible appearance and power.

