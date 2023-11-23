Lunaz Design is not a complete newcomer to our news page. The British company has been restoring iconic classics for some time, preferably equipping them with a purely electric drivetrain. For example, we have already seen Range Rover Classics powered by electricity, while a while ago they divided opinions with the electric conversion of a rare Bentley S2 Continental… But with this Aston Martin DB6 they like to go one step further.

Seats made from apple pulp

For example, the seat upholstery of this iconic granturismo may look like nice classic leather, but in reality we are looking at a material that largely consists of apple pulp — no idea how they did it. The British used corn and wood pulp for the door coverings and the carpets consist of a base of recycled PET bottles and recycled fishing nets for the softer top… And the ‘wood’ in, for example, the dashboard and the gear knob, that has a previous life as an egg – and nut shells behind him.

With all those carbon-saving measures on board, it goes without saying that the usual 4.0-liter inline-six was not allowed to stay. In line with ancient Lunaz custom, this made way for an electric motor, although there is some progress to report in that area. Nowadays it produces 375 hp instead of the 282 hp that the explosive engine could cough up. Lunaz remains vague about the driving range for the time being, although we know that they converted batteries of 80 or 120 kWh in their previous DB6 projects… Anyway: you probably won’t be traveling with it anyway since you’ll pay almost a million euros for this electrified Aston have to have.