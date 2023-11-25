Venom is one of the most recognized characters in the Marvel franchise and has now decided to merge with this PlayStation 5.

Current generation consoles have arrived to offer a truly unique gaming experience. However, not happy with the design that they brought from the beginning, some artists like this one that we present to you today have decided to give a special touch to their PlayStation 5. On this occasion you will be able to enjoy an incredible design based on the powerful Venom symbiote, which gives him an amazing appearance and worthy of any special edition.

You already know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released this year and is even considered a strong candidate to win the Game of the Year award along with other nominations that want to stand up to it. In addition to that, it also brought with it a special version of the console which millions of people fell in love with. This time you won’t find a PlayStation 5 as colorful as the one Sony offered, but it is equally or even more impressive.

This is what the PlayStation 5 that Venom has in his house looks like

On this occasion, the video has been shared by TikTok user laleart_. As it could not be otherwise, just below these lines you can enjoy the work of art he has made and you We recommend that you take a look at their profile, because just as you are thinking… You have other truly incredible creations. Of course, Spider-Man is not missing either, so if you want to be left with your mouth open because of the art that this user makes, enjoy.

@laleart_ Next character? #custom #venom #ps5 ♬ Venom – Music From The Motion Picture – Eminem

As you have seen, the work is wonderful and the final result could not be more perfect. The black color of the casing along with the spider web and the silhouette of Venom makes it this product is truly unique. Surely any fan of the Spider-Man universe is looking forward to having it in his house, something that seems completely logical to us because you just have to see how well this unique PlayStation 5 in the world has turned out.

You see, the art that some members of the PlayStation community and in this case of Spider-Man have is undeniable. It really doesn’t matter what we talk about, there will always be some members of different communities who they manage to do things as incredible as this. In fact, completely functional Skyrim daggers have even been forged, a true madness that only makes you want to have them all in your house.

