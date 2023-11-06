It is Good end If you want to buy through e-commerce platforms such as Amazonthere is an application that will help you know if the sellers really joined the El Buen Fin initiative or raised the prices to make it appear that it is an offer.

Many sellers and businesses carry out these practices of raising prices prior to the Good End; However, this You can report to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco). Additionally, to prevent you from falling for this type of fraud, Both Profeco and alternative Amazon apps are responsible for keeping a reliable record of prices.

As an alternative for those who are going to buy only on Amazon there is the app called Keepa- Amazon Price Tracker, available for Android. It is also a Google extension that you can pin to your browser to find out prices.

As soon as you log in with your Amazon account, you will be able to see the price graph. In this you will see the price variations according to the months. This way you will notice if a seller has raised prices on the occasion of El Buen Fin in order to place “the offer” in these four days.

Furthermore, as mentioned, the Profeco has created a digital tool that allows you to monitor prices. This is Who’s Who in prices for El Buen Fin. This tool allows you to check the prices of 489 products in the categories of kitchen, appliances, white goods, audio, sound equipment, TV, video, among others.

To use the tool you need to follow the following steps:

Select the city and municipality/mayor where you are located or where you plan to make your purchases Select a category of interest Select the product for which you want to check the price.

Who is Who in the prices for El Buen Fin 2023

