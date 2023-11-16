Chris Pratt sparked controversy a few months ago when people found out he would be the actor in charge of dubbing Super Mario in the dubbing of the film in English. If this situation has already generated controversy, his latest audition to voice Garfield may even surprise you even more.

Chris Pratt was not among the community’s favorites to dub Super Mario and it was later seen that his dubbing at least met the standard required for the character. But it seems that when it comes to dubbing Garfield many have disagreed.

Basically the point of this whole situation has arisen because for many, the dubbing feels very underworkedsince it is noticeable that it is Chris Pratt’s standard voice that is embodying Garfield, and that the actor barely takes the trouble to sharpen, intonation or give his own essence to the famous character with which millions have grown up.

Although as in all these situations, We find people in favor and fierce detractorsit is better that you listen to the voice yourself in the official trailer shared by Sony Pictures, and tell us what you think in the comments.

