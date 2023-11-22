In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The Android TV H96 MAX revolutionizes your home entertainment, now available at an unprecedented price this Black Friday on Amazon: only 31 euros. Enjoy the latest technology with WiFi 6, Android 13 and 6K image quality, all in one device.

In today’s era, where entertainment and technology go hand in hand, having an Android TV Box is synonymous with having a complete entertainment center in your living room. With the ability to turn any television into a smart TV, these boxes offer access to a wide range of apps, games and streaming services.

And now, with the arrival of Black Friday on Amazon, the Android TV Box H96 MAX It comes with an offer that you can’t miss: only 31 euros.

Android TV Box H96 MAX por 31 euros

Android TV H96 MAX: innovation and power within everyone’s reach

The H96 MAX Android TV Box is a true revolution in the world of home entertainment. Equipped with the latest Android 13.0 operating system and one CPU Quad-Core Cortex-A53 con chip RK3528this TV Box promises stable and fluid performance, capable of loading movies, images and games without interruptions or delays.

Con 2 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM, the H96 MAX offers the perfect balance between speed and storage capacity. The execution speed is fast and stable, ensuring no buffering or crashes. Besides, the Possibility of expanding memory via micro SD card slot It means you’ll never run out of space.

WiFi 6 connection, Bluetooth 5.0, 6K and 3D

One of the great attractions of the H96 MAX is its support for 2.4G/5G WiFi. wireless technology WiFi 6 It ensures a faster connection, with lower latency and greater capacity, perfect for browsing the internet, playing online games or watching streaming movies without interruptions. Furthermore, the Bluetooth 5.0 allows you to connect peripherals such as keyboards, mice or gamepads.

The ability of the H96 MAX Android TV Box to support 6K y 3D takes the viewing experience to a new level. 6K resolution delivers greater detail and clarity than 4K, ensuring your movies and games look better than ever. And with him 3D supportyou can enjoy a cinema experience at home, with images that come to life before your eyes.

One of the great advantages of the H96 MAX is its ease of use. With a intuitive design and easy to configure, turns any non-smart TV into a smart TV in a matter of minutes. Plus, it comes with everything you need to get started: a remote controland cable HDMIand power adapter and a user manual.

With its latest technology, excellent performance and ease of use, this TV Box is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies, series and games. And thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, it’s never been more affordable to get a high-quality home entertainment experience. Don’t pass up this opportunity to take your television experience to a whole new level!

