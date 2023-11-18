The smart watch market is one of the most dynamic and vibrant there is currently, with constant new developments and also with prices that have been falling steadily, at least in the smartwatch sector for Android users, since Apple Watches are by a very different path.

This is where there is a lot of variety, for example with the Google Pixel Watch 2 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch6, but There is a brand that is quite worth it, and we know it because we have tested its top smartwatchthe TicWatch Pro 5 that Amazon has also reduced to 279 euros.

It is at this price in black and gray, both touching their historical minimum price on Amazon, which already has all the Black Friday offers available on its website, thus moving one week ahead of the official date, which is the 24th, although it is something very common that practically all stores already do.

Smart adventure watch with Wear OS, 1.43″ screen, rotating crown, up to 80 hours of autonomy, GPS, NFC and high resistance.

Ticwatch is a more or less well-known brand that has been selling high-end smart watches for several years, with a sporty appearance and also with functions such as mobile payments.

With the fifth edition of their Pro model they have gone a step further in battery life and screen, two elements that clearly place it as one of the best smartwatches of 2023 by quite a distance.

Two screens to save energy and top-level sports measurement

This watch uses Wear OS, Google’s operating system for watches, which allows you to use third-party applications such as Strava or Adidas, but also the classic Google ones, such as Gmail or Google Fit, as well as mobile payments with its NFC.

It must be added that It has GPS and the measurement of different sports is very, very good, especially running, which is what moves the most people to buy one watch or another. It does not offer all the data that a Garmin would offer, for example, but it is not essential either because it offers more things.

For example, you can receive calls on the TicWatch Pro 5 or respond to WhatsApp messages, and that’s something most sports watches can’t do.

That said, it is the battery that makes the clearest difference with its competitors, since with normal use it can reach four days, but extends up to 45 days with “essential” use. This is possible because it has two panels: one AMOLED and another ultra-low consumption, similar to electronic ink.

