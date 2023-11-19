As a commercial maneuver, it may not make all the sense in the world: Netflix has released an anime series based on the comic Scott Pilgrim, a small success at the underground publishing level at the beginning of this century. It gained a little more impact with its film adaptation, ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’, a small catastrophe starring Michael Cera and Elizabeth Winstead that It cost 86 million dollars and raised just under 50.

However, what Netflix does know is that the film became, shortly after its release, a cult phenomenon, which was helped by an extraordinary video game published by UbiSoft and an excellent cast who would become stars in the future. . Now we will review the tremendous cast of actors and actresses in the film (which you can see on Movistar Plus+), but first… what is ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ about?)

Scott Pilgrim is a troubled, perfectly normal teenager who meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona V. Flowers. To win her over, he will not only have to get her attention, but also defeat her seven evil ex-partners. A perfectly everyday story if it weren’t for the fact that many of them are still in love with Ramonaand they will want to engage in combat that will turn this romantic story into an odyssey of nods to video games, rock concerts and martial arts combats.

Edgar Wright, who had just filmed the sensational ‘Zombies Party’ and ‘Fatal Weapon’, as well as the incredible fake trailer for ‘Don’t’ for Tarantino and Rodríguez’s ‘Grindhouse’ project, embarked here on his first feature film. average budget. The abundance of his cast, variety of settings and continuous use of special effects gave rise to a unique film of overwhelming visual complexity, a tribute to the world of music videos, comics and video games.

Beyond its fascinating visual finish and the countless details of genius that plague the film (from the supporting characters with personality to the great songs by Sex Bob-omb, Scott’s band, composed by Beck), ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ has endured because its heroes are full of edges. Although it has its plot structure, we are far from the typical ‘Boy meets girl’ movie: Scott is full of doubts and makes questionable decisions when it comes to winning over Ramona. It is that fragility, the fact that Scott will never be the “hero” of his own film that has given the film a freshness that remains intact.

All against Scott

As for the cast, these are some of the then still emerging stars who can be seen in the film.

Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim): One of the few actors in the film who were already known at that time, thanks to successes of youth cinema with renca such as ‘Supersalidos’ or ‘Juno’. We have recently been able to see him giving life to Allan in ‘Barbie’.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers): Although she was already known for small roles such as ‘Death Proof’ under Tarantino, it was ‘Scott Pilgrim’ that catapulted her to a certain cult fame, which has led her to films such as ‘The Thing’, ‘Cloverfield Street 10’, ‘Kate’ and series like the third season of ‘Fargo’ or ‘Ahsoka’.

Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells, Scott’s roommate): He started out as a child actor (like his famous brother Macaulay), but his definitive consecration has come in recent years, giving life to Roman Roy in ‘Succession’.

Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim, Scott’s daughter): Shortly before Scott Pilgrim she had already been seen in a supporting role in ‘Twilight’, but it was only two years after Wright’s film that she achieved international success with the ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise.

Alison Pill (Kim Pine, Scott’s friend): Pill, unfortunately, has not achieved the fame of many of her co-stars, but we have seen her in the cast of series such as ‘Devs’, ‘Star Trek: Picard’, ‘American Horror History’ or ‘The Newsroom’.

Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers, Scott’s friend): One of the most unique comedic talents of his generation. Plaza was beginning to be known for her hilarious role in Parks and Recreation, but fame came after ‘Scott Pilgrim’, thanks to series like ‘Legion’ or ‘The White Lotus’ and films like the reboot of ‘Devil’s Doll’.

Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves, ex de Ramona): According to the director, he wanted the film’s villain to look more “adult” than the rest, and he chose this actor who was already established in indie cinema, as demonstrated by having appeared in six Wes Anderson films. He was also seen in films such as ‘Strange Coincidences’, ‘Marie Antoinette’ and more recently, in the new installment of ‘The Hunger Games’.

Chris Evans (Lucas Lee, ex de Ramona): Evans already had a solid career before Scott Pilgrim: he was the Human Torch in Fox’s Fantastic Four adaptations, and he starred in the magnificent spoof ‘Not Another Stupid American Movie’. But in 2011, just a year after Scott Pilgrim, he began playing Captain America for Marvel, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Brie Larson (Envy Adams, ex de Ramona): Actress from a very young age, her rise to fame would occur shortly after ‘Scott Pilgrim’, the independent drama ‘The Lives of Grace’, but especially with ‘The Room’, thanks to which she won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2016. Her definitive leap to mainstream fame would also occur thanks to Marvel, which made her its Captain Marvel, whom she has played in several films.

