When Alfa Romeo revived the Giulia in 2016, many Alfists held their breath for a moment. The newcomer shared its name with one of the most iconic sedans in the brand’s history: the Giulia Tipo 105 that came off the production line in the 60s and 70s. In terms of driving pleasure, there appeared to be no reason to panic because the new, rear-wheel drive model managed to capture the essence of the Alfa Romeos of yesteryear… So why not make it look like an Alfa Romeo from yesteryear?

Only 33 pieces

That’s pretty much what the ladies and gentlemen of ErreErre must have thought, so they decided to make a retro mod out of it. The result is the Fuoriserie, a car that remains technically and structurally identical to the contemporary Giulia, but drapes over it a carbon fiber body that is reminiscent of the original. The entire nose is new with its retrotastic headlights, elegant grille and deep hood. Further back, however, the refinement becomes increasingly lost, and the door handles look like something you would expect in a video game from the Nillies. The same applies to the cheap-looking rear lights of the Fuoriserie and the somewhat clumsy way in which ErreErre made the rear window resemble that of a classic Tipo 105.

Secretly, it is not the first time that ErreErre has shown its Fuoriserie, because they already had a prototype ready a year ago. The copy in the images, on the other hand, is the first production-ready model, so it now also includes technical data. We know that this retro mod takes over the 2.9-liter V6 from a Giulia Quadrifoglio, but then boosts it to no less than 562 hp. Reason enough to dare to show yourself in public in one of the only 33 pieces? Feel free to judge for yourself…