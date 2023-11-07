Oil-free and air fryers have taken millions of kitchens by storm in recent years, and there’s a good chance yours is one of them. If you are one of those who were encouraged when they began to become fashionable, it is also possible that you are now thinking about buying a new air fryer, larger and with some extra functions.

In this case, there is good news from one of the brands that has invested the most in this sector, the Spanish Cecotec, which on Amazon has discounted one of its most complete and recent models, the Cecofry Advance Doubletemporarily available for 99 euros.

It is an offer that leaves it below the price it had on Prime Day and that is surely already ahead of Black Friday that is about to arrive at the end of November.

This model of air fryer boasts something that is gradually becoming more common, although for now there are few models that have it: double basket, with independent operation to be able to cook two recipes simultaneously.

If you already have a deep fryer, you will know that the main problem is that if you want to cook several recipes at the same time, for a dinner for example, you have to use one first and then add the other, and that means that by the time you have the potatoes ready , the chicken is already warm or directly cold.

With the double 4.5 liter basket, each one has more than enough to make very generous portions.and also with enough space for air to circulate well inside, one of the keys to ensuring that the food is 100% ready and the main difference between the cheapest models and those that cost a little more.

The Cecotec Cecofry Advance Double also allows you to set two different temperaturesone for each basket, and not all foods have the same cooking point or need the same time and temperature to cook, a detail that is very appreciated.

As the product comes directly from the Amazon warehouse, you will have free shipping even if you do not have a Prime account, a luxury, although if you are in a hurry to release your purchase, having a Prime account speeds up delivery quite a bit, in the immense In most cases, less than 24 hours from when you make the purchase, depending on the area of ​​Spain in which you live.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here