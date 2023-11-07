loading…

South Africa withdrew all its diplomats from Israel, accusing the Zionist state of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

CAPE TOWN – south Africa becoming the latest country to take a firm stance on the attacks Israel Of Gaza Strip . This country on the African continent withdrew all its diplomats to consult regarding Israel.

“Israel threatens the stability of the global system with its actions against the Palestinian people,” said Minister of the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, in a press conference as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

He added that the United States (US) had condoned Israel’s actions, and warned that this was making the peaceful global order uneasy.

“Therefore, we, as the South African government, have decided to recall all our diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultations,” he said.

He added the cabinet noted disparaging remarks by the Israeli ambassador to South Africa about those who opposed the Israeli government’s atrocities and genocide.

“The Department of International Relations has been instructed to take necessary actions within diplomatic channels and protocols to address (his) behavior,” he said.

Ntshavheni also said the position of Israel’s ambassador to the country was “untenable.”

Last week Bolivia, Chile, Colombia and Jordan withdrew their ambassadors from occupied countries over Israel’s war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

(ian)