Many would have liked to be contacted to put themselves in the shoes of Superman, however, Jacob Elordi does not think that way.

Superman: Legacy will be the flagship of the new DC universe.

Join the conversation

One of the most anticipated films by fans of DC and the new universe that James Gunn is bringing with him is the Superman: Legacy film, which will feature a lot of characters. Virtually any actor would be delighted to star as the Man of Steel, however, despite what many people may think, he also there are people who reject this type of role. In this case we are talking about Jacob Elordi, an actor, who did not want to star in the film because “they only focus on making money.”

Jacob is known for his roles in The Kissing Booth and, above all, for the Euphoria series, as well as other productions. According to his own words, he was contacted to audition to play Superman, however, he rejected it immediately because movies based on comics offer nothing to the audience and are only about passing time and making money. Something in which he has not wanted to participate.

Superman: Legacy could have had another actor

The good part about being someone successful in the world of cinema is that you can afford to turn down big-name roles, such as appearing in the movie Superman: Legacy. Yes ok it would be a complete dream For many people to be able to become the savior of humanity, it seems that Jacon Elodi has his preferences clear. All this took place in an interview for GQ MAgazine.

Everyone has their preferences and of course, if you can afford to choose, you will decide on what really catches your attention. It’s no secret that participating in the Superman: Legacy movie would be a impulse more than evident in the career of any actor, however, when you are already someone of repute, you can enjoy your work much more by focusing on roles that you really want to do.

At least that’s how Jacob Elordi sees it. He prefers to participate in stories that have a great background and that, if possible, teach and offer emotions to the audience, which is why being the protagonist of a movie based on a comic book superhero is not his preference right now. Remember that Superman: Legacy will be released next year 2025 and is called to be the flagship film from the new DC universe.

Join the conversation