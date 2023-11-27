Black Friday continues to offer great deals on its last day. Do not lose this chance.

This 65-inch TCL is everything you need for your living room.

Today we bring you one of the best televisions on the market at a price you can’t miss. If you are one of those people who were thinking about making a change in your living room, now you can enjoy this 65-inch TLC with QLED technology that comes ready to offer you the best possible quality. The price right now on Amazon is 849.99 euros and it goes without saying, but TLC televisions are being very well received in terms of recognition and awards.

As you have seen in the Pricebox that you have just above these lines, the usual price of this device is 1 099 euros, so you are faced with a more than juicy discount. Also, you have to know that today is the last day of Black Friday, so you will have to be quick if you want to get this beast for your living room for a more than competitive price. Of course, make room because 67 inches requires a fairly significant space.

This incredible 65-inch television offers a discount of 250 euros

As usual, you probably want to know some details before deciding on this television. As we have mentioned, the brand TLC is really being awarded in its different models, so it is a safe bet, however, we are going to tell you some of the most interesting technical characteristics. The screen has MiniLED technology and of course you are looking at a 65-inch QLED panel.

As is obvious in one of these televisions, the resolution is 4K and has HDR10+ support. The brightness has 1,300 nits and you will face a 144Hz screen, come on, a practically perfect television for everything. It doesn’t matter if you want to enjoy it with series, yes, it is also compatible with the main streaming applications, Netflix, Disney+, or on the contrary you want to enjoy it with video games.

We have already told you that it has a 144Hz refresh rate and in addition to that it also has AMD FreeSync, which will offer an even better experience. Of course, HDMI 2.1 is also available so you can get the most out of this piece of television. A unique opportunity that ends today, so if you are looking for something big, good and with a more than competitive price, this is your opportunity.

Remember that if you want to take advantage of the last chance and learn about the large number of objects that enjoy a minimum price during these days, you can follow Black Friday 2023 live. There you can find out and discover authentic bargains that will go straight to your home. That said, today, Monday, November 27, is the last day of Black Friday, so if you want to get something, you will have to buy it today.

